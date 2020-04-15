2 separates crashes leave 1 pedestrian dead, another injured | KOB 4
2 separates crashes leave 1 pedestrian dead, another injured

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 15, 2020 05:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Albuquerque Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Central and San Pablo SE around 2 p.m. That's where they found a person who died. 

Police said the vehicle who struck the pedestrian fled the scene. However, officers located it at an apartment. 

Police said the driver, a female, is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death.

About two-and-a-half hours later, police responded to another crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said a pedestrian ran across the street in the area of Lomas and Rhode Island SE.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not say if the driver in the second incident will face any charges. 


