2 separates crashes leave 1 pedestrian dead, another injured

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 15, 2020 05:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Albuquerque Wednesday.
Police said they were called to the area of Central and San Pablo SE around 2 p.m. That's where they found a person who died.
Police said the vehicle who struck the pedestrian fled the scene. However, officers located it at an apartment.
Police said the driver, a female, is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death.
About two-and-a-half hours later, police responded to another crash involving a pedestrian.
Police said a pedestrian ran across the street in the area of Lomas and Rhode Island SE.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, and is in critical condition, according to police.
Police did not say if the driver in the second incident will face any charges.
