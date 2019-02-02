2 state police officers hit by passing vehicle
Christina Rodriguez
February 02, 2019 09:14 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Two state police officers were struck by a passing vehicle during a crash investigation on I-70 in Las Cruces.
Officers are being treated for injuries, but the extent of their injuries is still unknown.
