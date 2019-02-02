2 state police officers hit by passing vehicle | KOB 4
2 state police officers hit by passing vehicle

Christina Rodriguez
February 02, 2019 09:14 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Two state police officers were struck by a passing vehicle during a crash investigation on I-70 in Las Cruces. 

Officers are being treated for injuries, but the extent of their injuries is still unknown. 

Christina Rodriguez


Created: February 02, 2019 09:14 PM

