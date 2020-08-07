Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 07, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: August 07, 2020 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man in his 20s from Rio Arriba County died from the human plague, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
The man was reportedly hospitalized at the time of his death.
An investigation will take place at the man's home to look for ongoing risk to immediate family members, neighbors and others.
This was the first human plague-related death in New Mexico since 2015.
Plague is a bacterial disease of rodents and is generally transmitted to humans through the bites of infected fleas but can also be transmitted by direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, wildlife and pets.
To prevent plague, the Department of Health recommends that you:
