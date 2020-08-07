Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015

Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 07, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: August 07, 2020 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man in his 20s from Rio Arriba County died from the human plague, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The man was reportedly hospitalized at the time of his death.

Advertisement

An investigation will take place at the man's home to look for ongoing risk to immediate family members, neighbors and others.

This was the first human plague-related death in New Mexico since 2015.

Plague is a bacterial disease of rodents and is generally transmitted to humans through the bites of infected fleas but can also be transmitted by direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, wildlife and pets.

To prevent plague, the Department of Health recommends that you:

  • Avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits, and their nests and burrows
  • Prevent pets from roaming and hunting
  • Talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product on your pets as not all products are safe for cats, dogs, or your children.
  • Clean up areas near the home where rodents could live, such as woodpiles, brush piles, junk and abandoned vehicles.
  • Have sick pets examined promptly by a veterinarian.
  • See your doctor about any unexplained illness involving a sudden and severe fever.
  • Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.
  • Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where rodents and wildlife can get to it.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine
Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement


Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015
Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015
Mountain West football players list COVID-safety demands ahead of football season
Mountain West football players list COVID-safety demands ahead of football season
Bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa destroyed in fire
Bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa destroyed in fire
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
Parents encouraged to stay up-to-date with their children's vaccines
Parents encouraged to stay up-to-date with their children's vaccines