2020 may be the driest year yet for Farmington

Diana Castillo
Created: December 30, 2020 12:11 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — This year we have seen snow in the Four Corners region. Three weeks ago, there was a snow storm and there were more flurries this week — but Farmington in still dry. The city has hit a new record low this year.
“We're in an exceptional drought all across northwest New Mexico, that’s the worst you can get. So, unfortunately, pretty dire conditions going on now, and it continues to be a relatively drier and warmer winter than normal,” said Chuck Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
There has been some moisture but not enough.
“3.37 inches of precipitation this year, with three days to go in the year or so, looks like we’re gonna have a record dry year,” said Jones.
Even in the colder months, fire danger is still a threat.
“The fire danger is still pretty high. In fact, we’ve seen over the past two weeks, we’re still getting vegetation fires starting through accidental calls or even intentional calls. But again it’s really weird that we’re seeing in late December, early January,” said David Vega, the deputy chief of operations at the San Juan County Fire Department.
Vega said dry grass means easy fire spread. It is important that you practice caution when dealing with fire — open burning only when allowed, and using caution when dealing with fireworks, especially with New Year's Eve coming up.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company