2020 may be the driest year yet for Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. — This year we have seen snow in the Four Corners region. Three weeks ago, there was a snow storm and there were more flurries this week — but Farmington in still dry. The city has hit a new record low this year.

“We're in an exceptional drought all across northwest New Mexico, that’s the worst you can get. So, unfortunately, pretty dire conditions going on now, and it continues to be a relatively drier and warmer winter than normal,” said Chuck Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist.