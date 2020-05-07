21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens | KOB 4
21-year-old starts campaign to buy, deliver tablets to senior citizens

Joy Wang
Updated: May 07, 2020 10:34 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 10:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man is making sure senior citizens stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dominic Abbott, 21, collected donations from family and friends and started a crowdfunding campaign-- which has allowed him to give away more than a dozen devices.

"These are all configured to make it really easy for seniors to use," he said. "And we have a guide that we give them."

Abbott has also made himself available to help seniors if they have issues.

I'm always available for that, but I want them to be independent, if I can," he said. "So you're not only dropping these devices off, you're also kind of their tech support as well."

Each device is sanitized before he drops it off to a person who has reached out. 

"For one lady who I delivered a tablet to, it kind of took a little bit of time for her to get used to the tablet," he said. "She's been able to show her friend, the puzzle she's working on, in the nursing home, which is kind of fun. So, I think it connects to seniors in a new way that they weren't able to do before."

Click here to donate to Dominic's crowdfunding campaign


