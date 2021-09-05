23 homes on the Navajo Nation finally getting electricity

TONALEA, Ariz. (AP) — Tribal President Jonathan Nez has finalized a subgrant agreement between the Navajo Nation and Navajo Tribal Utility Authority to extend power lines to homes in the community of Tonalea, providing long-awaited electricity to at least 23 families.

Several Tonalea residents scheduled to receive electricity attended Saturday’s signing of the agreement for the 23 homes that are located in the former Bennett Freeze area.