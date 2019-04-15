230 migrants detained near New Mexico's Mount Cristo Rey | KOB 4
230 migrants detained near New Mexico's Mount Cristo Rey

230 migrants detained near New Mexico's Mount Cristo Rey

The Associated Press
April 15, 2019 10:01 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) - Federal border authorities say more migrants have been arrested after illegally crossing into the United States through New Mexico.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said 230 migrants were taken into custody late Friday at the base of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park.

Officials say the majority of the migrants were from Central American countries.

Mount Cristo Rey is a Catholic shrine and is the site where a 29 foot-tall (8.8 meter-tall) limestone statue of Jesus sits on a hill.

New Mexico's isolated regions along the U.S.-Mexico border has seen more migrants claim asylum after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

