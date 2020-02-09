28-year-old soldier from Las Cruces dies in Afghanistan | KOB 4
28-year-old soldier from Las Cruces dies in Afghanistan

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 09, 2020 03:19 PM
Created: February 09, 2020 03:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A solider from Las Cruces, New Mexico died in Afghanistan Saturday.

Sgt. 1st Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, 28, was wounded during Operation Freedom Sentinel in Nangarhar Province.

Rodriguez, who was born in Las Cruces and graduated from Mayfield High School, enlisted in the Army in 2009.

He deployed eight times with the 75th Ranger Regiment and twice with 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

“Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez was selfless and served honorably; he was certainly among the best in our unit,” said Col. John W. Sannes, 7th Special Forces Group Commander. “Here at the Red Empire, we take care of our own, and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’ family will forever be a part of us, we will assist them in any way we can to help them through these trying times.

Rodriguez was posthumously promoted to Sgt. 1st class from Staff Sgt and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.


