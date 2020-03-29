29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237

KOB WEB STAFF
Updated: March 29, 2020 03:15 PM
Created: March 29, 2020 02:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- The state Health Department announced 29 new cases of COVID-19, bring the state's total to 237.
The latest cases include:
The state says 22 people are hospitalized, and 26 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
