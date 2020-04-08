3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 08, 2020 05:50 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reported three more deaths in New Mexico from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 16 New Mexicans had died from COVID-19.
In addition to the deaths, 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the total of cases to 865 .
The state reports that 59 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 201 people have recovered from the virus.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
