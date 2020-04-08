3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

The latest cases include:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case in Torrance County

The state reports that 59 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 201 people have recovered from the virus.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.