3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 08, 2020 05:50 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 04:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reported three more deaths in New Mexico from COVID-19. 

The latest to die from the virus include:

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

As of Wednesday, 16 New Mexicans had died from COVID-19.

In addition to the deaths, 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the total of cases to 865 .

The latest cases include: 

  • 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 15 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports that 59 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, and 201 people have recovered from the virus.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.


