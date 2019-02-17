3 car crashes close I-40 near Gallup
Christina Rodriguez
February 17, 2019 05:19 PM
GALLUP, N.M. - Three separate car crashes happened in the same hour, less than three miles from each other.
The accidents closed I-40 today near Gallup.
New Mexico State Police are still investigating.
At least one crash involved a semi-truck.
In another crash, someone was ejected from their car and died.
Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 17, 2019 05:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved