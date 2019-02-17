3 car crashes close I-40 near Gallup | KOB 4
3 car crashes close I-40 near Gallup

Christina Rodriguez
February 17, 2019 05:19 PM

GALLUP, N.M. - Three separate car crashes happened in the same hour, less than three miles from each other.

The accidents closed I-40 today near Gallup.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating. 

At least one crash involved a semi-truck.

In another crash, someone was ejected from their car and died. 

Christina Rodriguez


Created: February 17, 2019 05:19 PM

