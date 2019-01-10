3 charged in 2009 Alamogordo double homicide
KOB Web Staff
January 10, 2019 01:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After more than eight years, authorities have charged three known drug traffickers in a 2009 double homicide in Alamogordo.
Officials say 49-year-old Joe D. Chavez, 46-year-old Robert Chavez and 38-year-old Matias Loza have all been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police say they killed Max Griego, Jr. and Mary Hudson Gutierrez in Alamogordo July 5, 2009.
The three are known members of a drug trafficking organization called the “AZ Boys” and are all currently serving time for other crimes.
“This case has gone through three different district attorneys, four police chiefs, and 15 detectives,” said district attorney John P. Sugg. “While we recognize these indictments are just the first step in what will be a lengthy and difficult process, it is a substantial step that we were not sure we would ever see. My hope is that these indictments will begin the process of providing Max and Mary’s families with some much-needed closure.”
The suspects are scheduled to appear for arraignment Jan. 28.
