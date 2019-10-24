3 former school board members face federal charges
Chris Ramirez
October 24, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three former school board members in New Mexico were indicted on federal charges.
Hector Guerro, Bucky Apache and Steven Apache are accused of defrauding the Alamo Navajo School District out of thousands of dollars.
In 2018, 4 investigates exposed the board had racked up nearly $200,000 in travel expenses within six months.
The board also had questionable expenditures. Travel records showed the district gave the trio mileage reimbursements for being in two different cities at the exact same time.
Federal prosecutors said in a court filing this month that Guerro, Bucky Apache and Steven Apache falsified 43 different travel documents.
Court filings accuse the three of claiming reimbursements for trips they never attended, falsifying receipts and claiming to attend meetings that did not exist, even falsifying airline receipts.
The trio is charged with conspiracy, theft and making false statements.
The case will now move through the federal court system.
The men no longer serve on the Alamo Navajo School Board.
Credits
Updated: October 24, 2019 10:09 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 08:28 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved