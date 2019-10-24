3 former school board members face federal charges | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

3 former school board members face federal charges

Chris Ramirez
October 24, 2019 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three former school board members in New Mexico were indicted on federal charges.

Advertisement

Hector Guerro, Bucky Apache and Steven Apache are accused of defrauding the Alamo Navajo School District out of thousands of dollars.

In 2018, 4 investigates exposed the board had racked up nearly $200,000 in travel expenses within six months.

The board also had questionable expenditures. Travel records showed the district gave the trio mileage reimbursements for being in two different cities at the exact same time.

Federal prosecutors said in a court filing this month that Guerro, Bucky Apache and Steven Apache falsified 43 different travel documents.

Court filings accuse the three of claiming reimbursements for trips they never attended, falsifying receipts and claiming to attend meetings that did not exist, even falsifying airline receipts.

The trio is charged with conspiracy, theft and making false statements.

The case will now move through the federal court system.

The men no longer serve on the Alamo Navajo School Board.

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: October 24, 2019 10:09 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 08:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
City of Albuquerque bills Trump campaign for visit
1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
1 dead, 1 wounded after two separate shootings Wednesday morning
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Monument to honor fallen Roswell firefighter
Monument to honor fallen Roswell firefighter
Advertisement



Police body cam video shows incident involving Gretchen Wilson at NM hotel
Police body cam video shows incident involving Gretchen Wilson at NM hotel
New Mexico Bowl severs ties with title sponsor Dream House
New Mexico Bowl severs ties with title sponsor Dream House
School at UNM Hospital allows children to have sense of normalcy
School at UNM Hospital allows children to have sense of normalcy
3 former school board members face federal charges
3 former school board members face federal charges
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate
Video of man spanking dog sparks debate