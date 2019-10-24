3 former school board members face federal charges

The board also had questionable expenditures. Travel records showed the district gave the trio mileage reimbursements for being in two different cities at the exact same time.



Federal prosecutors said in a court filing this month that Guerro, Bucky Apache and Steven Apache falsified 43 different travel documents.

Court filings accuse the three of claiming reimbursements for trips they never attended, falsifying receipts and claiming to attend meetings that did not exist, even falsifying airline receipts.

The trio is charged with conspiracy, theft and making false statements.

The case will now move through the federal court system.

The men no longer serve on the Alamo Navajo School Board.