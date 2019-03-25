3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg
Marian Camacho
March 25, 2019 11:54 AM
HIDALGO COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash near Lordsborg that killed three people.
It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 10.
Police say their initial investigation shows that a semi was going eastbound on I-10 when for some reason it crossed over the median, hitting another semi head on and then its trailer hit a Dodge pickup truck.
Both semis caught fire.
According to police, the drivers of both semi trucks, 47-year-old Jose Apodaca of El Paso and 50-year-old Sean White of West Covina, California, were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge pickup, 47-year-old Susan Rojo of Sierra Vista, Arizona, was also declared dead at the scene.
The driver and another passenger in the Dodge truck were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.
The investigation is underway with the assistance of State Police's Crash Reconstruction Unit.
