3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg

Both semis caught fire.

According to police, the drivers of both semi trucks, 47-year-old Jose Apodaca of El Paso and 50-year-old Sean White of West Covina, California, were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dodge pickup, 47-year-old Susan Rojo of Sierra Vista, Arizona, was also declared dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger in the Dodge truck were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The investigation is underway with the assistance of State Police's Crash Reconstruction Unit.