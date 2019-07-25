3 killed in Lea County crash | KOB 4
3 killed in Lea County crash

Marian Camacho
July 25, 2019 11:04 AM

LEA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police is investigating a triple fatal crash west of Hobbs. 

It happened Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 62/180 and State Road 529.

Investigators say 60-year-old James Law of Hobbs was traveling south on State Road 529 in a tanker/trailer Commercial Motor Vehicle when for unknown reasons he did not stop at the intersection and the trailer was hit by a truck.

The driver of the truck, 47-year-old Brady Steele, and two passengers in the truck, 25-year-old Dakota Lujan and 21-year-old Nygel Key, were all killed in the crash. The three were from Texas.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts were properly used.

Law was cited for Failure to Yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

