3 killed in Lea County crash
Marian Camacho
July 25, 2019 11:04 AM
LEA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police is investigating a triple fatal crash west of Hobbs.
It happened Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 62/180 and State Road 529.
Investigators say 60-year-old James Law of Hobbs was traveling south on State Road 529 in a tanker/trailer Commercial Motor Vehicle when for unknown reasons he did not stop at the intersection and the trailer was hit by a truck.
The driver of the truck, 47-year-old Brady Steele, and two passengers in the truck, 25-year-old Dakota Lujan and 21-year-old Nygel Key, were all killed in the crash. The three were from Texas.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts were properly used.
Law was cited for Failure to Yield.
The crash remains under investigation.
