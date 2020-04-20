3 new deaths, 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM | KOB 4
3 new deaths, 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 20, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: April 20, 2020 04:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized out of state and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 58.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 126 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,971.

The latest positive cases include: 

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 53 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 18 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 11 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Health Department said that 116 people are hospitalized, and 501 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The latest numbers include cases that were left out of Sunday's report due to a technical issue at some labs.


