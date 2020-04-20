3 new deaths, 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

A male in his 70s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized out of state and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 58.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 126 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,971.