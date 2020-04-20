3 new deaths, 126 additional positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 20, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: April 20, 2020 04:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 58.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 126 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,971.
The latest positive cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Health Department said that 116 people are hospitalized, and 501 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The latest numbers include cases that were left out of Sunday's report due to a technical issue at some labs.
