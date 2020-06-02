3 new members appointed to New Mexico Spaceport Authority | KOB 4
3 new members appointed to New Mexico Spaceport Authority

The Associated Press
Updated: June 02, 2020 08:35 AM
Created: June 02, 2020 08:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed three new members to the New Mexico Spaceport Authority and re-appointed three other members.

The Spaceport Authority is administratively attached to the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

It consists of eight members with six appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate.

The lieutenant-governor and the cabinet secretary of the Economic Development Department are also members.

By statute, no more than three of the appointed members shall belong to the same political party.

The three new appointees are Ethan Epstein of Los Rancho, Peggy Johnson of Williamsburg and Eric Schindwolf of Tijeras.

The members reappointed are Michelle Coons of Albuquerque, Laura Conniff of Las Cruces and Richard Holdridge of Deming.

Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes will serve as the Chair of the Spaceport Authority.

Spaceport America is situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.

It currently hosts flight testing and operations with Virgin Galactic, Boeing, UP Aerospace, EXOS Aerospace, HyperSciences and SpinLaunch.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

