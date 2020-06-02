3 new members appointed to New Mexico Spaceport Authority

By statute, no more than three of the appointed members shall belong to the same political party.

The three new appointees are Ethan Epstein of Los Rancho, Peggy Johnson of Williamsburg and Eric Schindwolf of Tijeras.

The members reappointed are Michelle Coons of Albuquerque, Laura Conniff of Las Cruces and Richard Holdridge of Deming.

Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes will serve as the Chair of the Spaceport Authority.

Spaceport America is situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.

It currently hosts flight testing and operations with Virgin Galactic, Boeing, UP Aerospace, EXOS Aerospace, HyperSciences and SpinLaunch.