3 New Mexico schools voluntarily return to remote learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three New Mexico schools are voluntarily returning to remote-only instruction following positive COVID-19 test results among students.
The schools include Mesa Alta Junior High in Bloomfield, Central Primary in Bloomfield and Socorro High School.
The New Mexico Public Education Department said remote-only instruction will begin April 15. The schools will reopen April 26.
“We are not out of the woods when it comes to this virus, and we will not hesitate to move a building to remote learning if safety conditions warrant such actions,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a written statement.
The state requires a school to close after receiving four Rapid Responses in a 14-day period. Stewart said none of the schools met that threshold.
FAQ: What is a Rapid Response? The state defines a Rapid Response as one or more cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day of a person being infectious while on campus, along with any positive cases with a testing day up to one day after the reported cases.
