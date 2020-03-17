3 people die after 2 cars collide head-on near Farmington | KOB 4
3 people die after 2 cars collide head-on near Farmington

The Associated Press
Created: March 17, 2020 06:17 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say three people have died after two cars collided head-on in San Juan County south of Farmington.

They announced Monday that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in Friday evening’s crash and seat belts apparently were not used properly.

State Police say the drivers of both vehicles were Farmington residents and died at the scene.

They have been identified as 44-year-old Bilgradel Lansing and 25-year-old Cyrus Pete.

Police say three passengers in Lansing’s vehicle were injured and one of them — 76-year-old Ada Lansing of Tee Nos Pos, New Mexico — died at a hospital.

They say a 28-year-old passenger in Pete’s car also was injured and transported to a hospital.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

