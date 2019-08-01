3 Santa Fe city workers claim they were subjected to unsafe working conditions
Nathan O'Neal
August 01, 2019 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three Santa Fe city workers claim they were subjected to unsafe working conditions after they were directed to clean up sewage waste without proper safety gear.
According to a complaint filed with the state, city workers were sent in to clean up sewage near St. Vincent’s hospital in Santa Fe.
The employees claim they were “not provided with adequate personal protective equipment to protect against exposure to needles and airborne chemicals,” according to the complaint. The workers later reported numbness in their hands and faces.
Santa Fe communications director Lilia Chacon said in a statement that the city is committed to keeping its employees safe, training workers, and providing them with the necessary equipment and safety gear to do their jobs.
“The City of Santa Fe is continuing to cooperate with the OSHA investigation and is providing any and all necessary documents to better understand what happened. Three employees have filed a complaint with OSHA but this investigation is in its very preliminary stages, and it’s just too early to reach any conclusions or to know what happened. Our people are still in the fact-gathering stage and we will share those facts as they become available, but to do so prematurely is counter-productive,” said Chacon in a statement.
The sewage incident comes months after a separate investigation was launched following the death of city worker Toby Williams who died while fixing a lighting fixture. As 4 Investigates previously reported, Williams was not licensed to perform electrical work and neither were his supervisors.
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: August 01, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: August 01, 2019 04:08 PM
