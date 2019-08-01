3 Santa Fe city workers claim they were subjected to unsafe working conditions

Santa Fe communications director Lilia Chacon said in a statement that the city is committed to keeping its employees safe, training workers, and providing them with the necessary equipment and safety gear to do their jobs.

“The City of Santa Fe is continuing to cooperate with the OSHA investigation and is providing any and all necessary documents to better understand what happened. Three employees have filed a complaint with OSHA but this investigation is in its very preliminary stages, and it’s just too early to reach any conclusions or to know what happened. Our people are still in the fact-gathering stage and we will share those facts as they become available, but to do so prematurely is counter-productive,” said Chacon in a statement.

The sewage incident comes months after a separate investigation was launched following the death of city worker Toby Williams who died while fixing a lighting fixture. As 4 Investigates previously reported, Williams was not licensed to perform electrical work and neither were his supervisors.