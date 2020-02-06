30 years later: Police still believe they can solve Las Cruces bowling alley massacre case

Police believe the suspects are Hispanic, and spoke fluent English.

“I'm a firm believer in forensics. I think something we have, something that was collected back in 1990 will allow us to tell the story of what happened,” Martinez said. “Unfortunately we haven't come across it yet but that hasn't stopped us from doing it."

Anthony Teran lost his brother Steven and two nieces, six-year-old Paula and two-year-old Valerie, in the shooting.

"They knew kind of what the layout of the bowling alley was,” he said. They had to have cased it, meaning they had to have been there. They had to be given the information. There's someone in this city or this area that knows more than what they're saying."

Police also believe someone has important information about the case.

In exchange for information, Crimestoppers is offering $30,000 reward.