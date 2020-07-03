300th COVID-19 patient discharged from San Juan Regional Medical Center | KOB 4
300th COVID-19 patient discharged from San Juan Regional Medical Center

Diana Castillo
Updated: July 03, 2020 06:37 PM
Created: July 03, 2020 05:02 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- San Juan Regional Medical Center reached a milestone worth celebrating.

The 300th COVID-19 patient was discharged Friday.

"Their hospitalization is generally longer than the average, so you get to know these people and really watch them fight for their lives so when they are discharged it really a great opportunity to celebrate," said Suzanne Smith, chief nursing officer.

With San Juan County still being one of the areas with the most cases in New Mexico, Smith said they continue to see their fair share of lost battles.

She also said that the battle isn't over for those who are discharged.

"Generally speaking, people are still able to manage themselves through care at home when they are discharged from the hospital," she said. "There are some patients who must go to a secondary level of care, like a nursing home for instance, but most patients have been able to be discharged into the care of their families."


