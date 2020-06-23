32 COVID-19 cases confirmed at San Juan County Detention Center

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 23, 2020 08:59 PM
Created: June 23, 2020 08:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thirty-two detainees at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.
Two cases were reported prior to June 21. Those inmates were placed in quarantine and monitored.
On Sunday, a round of testing was conducted on 56 people. Positive results came back for 29 inmates with 27 test results still pending. An additional positive was from an intake test on a newly arriving detainee, which was not included in Sunday’s testing.
There are a total of 369 detainees housed at the SJCADC.
The detention center was carrying out weekly testing for 5% of the population. They said that practice will continue.
Positive detainees have been isolated from the rest of the population. Officials said they will receive medical attention as needed.
State officials also announced six new COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Torrance County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company