380 Friday Fire: 1,000 acres burned, 0% contained

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 23, 2022 07:15 PM
Created: April 23, 2022 04:38 PM

LEA COUNTY, N.M. – The 380 Friday Fire was sparked Friday afternoon in Lea County.

At last update, it spanned 1,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Fire crews say three homes are threatened but no evacuations have been ordered. 

Cause of Fire: Under investigation

Area Vegetation: Grass

Estimated Acres Burned: 1,000

Ownership(s): State, private, BLM

Structures Threatened: Yes

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No


