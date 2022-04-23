380 Friday Fire: 1,000 acres burned, 0% contained

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 23, 2022 07:15 PM
Created: April 23, 2022 04:38 PM
LEA COUNTY, N.M. – The 380 Friday Fire was sparked Friday afternoon in Lea County.
At last update, it spanned 1,000 acres and is 0% contained.
Fire crews say three homes are threatened but no evacuations have been ordered.
Cause of Fire: Under investigation
Area Vegetation: Grass
Estimated Acres Burned: 1,000
Ownership(s): State, private, BLM
Structures Threatened: Yes
Structures Burned: No
Evacuations: No
