4 arrested before trial of New Mexico prison gang member

Defense attorney Carter Harrison asked about recent threats during cross examination.

“Just this morning at 5 a.m. we were serving search warrants,” Acee said, adding that most of the threats are believed to be connected to “new players” linked to the gang.

Acee said the threats involved an unidentified judge. No one has been harmed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Castellano said there was an “ongoing investigation.”

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said he had no details about who was arrested Wednesday or their charges.

About 150 Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico members and associates have been arrested with the majority convicted of crimes that range from racketeering to murder to witness intimidation, authorities said.