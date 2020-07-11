4 employee test positive for COVID-19 at Las Cruces Walmart | KOB 4
4 employee test positive for COVID-19 at Las Cruces Walmart

Justine Lopez
Created: July 11, 2020 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Four employees at a Las Cruces Walmart on Rinconada Boulevard tested positive for COVID-19.

The store, which employs more than 400, was given a notice of imminent endangerment from the state environment department and will be required to close immediately.

The state environment department is also requiring the store to test all employees and thoroughly disinfect the building.

Walmart stated they do not require employees who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days, nor do they notify individuals who came into close contact with the COVID-positive employees to get tested.

NMED also recently conducted rapid responses at Walmart locations in Albuquerque, Deming, Gallup, Bernalillo and Los Lunas.

State officials are urging people who have visited the Las Cruces location since June 22. to get tested.


