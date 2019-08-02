4 Investigates Alert: Scammers target PNM customers | KOB 4
4 Investigates Alert: Scammers target PNM customers

Colton Shone
August 02, 2019 10:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A new scam is using fear tactics to target PNM customers.

Sandra Greigo lives in Los Lunas. She says she received a recorded call from the PNM imposters, threatening to shut off the electricity to her home.

"It's a recording, they call and say this is PNM, your electricity is going to be turned off within a half hour if you do not call this 1-800 number," said Greigo.

So she called that 1-800 number and says what she heard on the other line was exactly what plays on the real PNM automated line. Then someone picked up the line, asking for payment.

"He wanted my name, cause I blocked my number," Griego said. "He wanted information about myself and I didn't want to give him any."

We took the incident to PNM Spokeswoman Shannon Jackson who says these scam calls are getting more frequent and elaborate.

"They're incredibly aggressive and the different ways they're developing these scams are incredible, they're impressive almost, if you want to say that," said Jackson.

This year alone, Jackson says PNM has received 1,000 reports of scam calls. She says the con artists are asking residential customers to send them money, usually in the form of a gift card.

"They have done anything from cloning our phone number, replacing our actual number on the caller ID, so customers technically won't even know if we're calling or not," said Jackson.

It's enough to have people question whether or not it's real, but for Griego, she says she knew something wasn't right, so she hung up the phone and called the PNM number found on her bill.

"I think it's awful because right now especially in this heat, people need their air conditioning, they're not going to want to lose their electricity," said Griego.

PNM officials say if service was going to be disconnected, there would be a big red disconnection warning on the PNM bill. If there are ever any questions on whether something is legitimate, pick up the phone and call PNM directly.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

