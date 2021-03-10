4 Investigates: Bill that would revamp police misconduct investigations clears House

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 10, 2021 10:36 PM
Created: March 10, 2021 09:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A bill that would revamp how New Mexico holds police officers accountable cleared a major legislative hurdle Wednesday evening.
House Bill 286 would streamline the state's process for police misconduct investigations and revamp who has the authority to revoke an officer's license—creating an independent "Law Enforcement Certification Board" to handle the job.
The House passed HB 286 on a 44 to 22 vote.
Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas said previous reporting by the KOB 4 Investigates team on the current dysfunctional system inspired the bill.
Over the course of a months-long investigation, the KOB 4 Investigates team exposed more than a hundred backlogged police misconduct cases pending before the Law Enforcement Academy Board, which is currently tasked with handling the cases. The current system has been described as a "train wreck."
House Bill 286 now moves to the Senate side for consideration.
