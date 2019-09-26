4 Investigates: City of Santa Fe hit with safety violations following employee death

Williams' family previously told the 4 Investigates team they are both heartbroken and frustrated.

“There was literally no one in charge – there was literally no one licensed providing the required supervision and training,” said Toby’s father Neil Williams.

On Thursday, the New Mexico Environment Department cited the City of Santa Fe for seven safety violations including failure to properly train employees in electrical safe work practices, failure to institute safe procedures and failures related to properly de-energize, lock out and verify de-energization of the circuits. The citations also included repeat violations involving electrical work.

The state environment department also proposed civil penalties for the City of Santa Fe up to $183,000 for violations.

While the City of Santa Fe is not commenting on the new citations, Director of Public Works Regina Wheeler previously told the 4 Investigates team “there is an ongoing investigation” and it’s “probably best that we not even make conjecture” when it comes to the circumstances of Toby’s assignment to perform electrical work.

As for Toby’s family, they are continuing their search for accountability.

“We lost the future with him and it was unnecessary… and I don’t want it to happen to other families,” said Neil Williams.