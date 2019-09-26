4 Investigates: City of Santa Fe hit with safety violations following employee death | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

4 Investigates: City of Santa Fe hit with safety violations following employee death

Nathan O'Neal
September 26, 2019 10:12 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The City of Santa Fe was slapped with seven safety citations that stem from the workplace death of a city worker at the convention center.

Advertisement

According to police records, 27-year-old Toby Williams was electrocuted on April 1 while changing light fixtures at the Santa Fe Convention Center.

However, according to the state officials, Williams was not licensed to that kind of work and neither were his supervisors.

Williams' family previously told the 4 Investigates team they are both heartbroken and frustrated.

“There was literally no one in charge – there was literally no one licensed providing the required supervision and training,” said Toby’s father Neil Williams.

On Thursday, the New Mexico Environment Department cited the City of Santa Fe for seven safety violations including failure to properly train employees in electrical safe work practices, failure to institute safe procedures and failures related to properly de-energize, lock out and verify de-energization of the circuits. The citations also included repeat violations involving electrical work.

The state environment department also proposed civil penalties for the City of Santa Fe up to $183,000 for violations.

While the City of Santa Fe is not commenting on the new citations, Director of Public Works Regina Wheeler previously told the 4 Investigates team “there is an ongoing investigation” and it’s “probably best that we not even make conjecture” when it comes to the circumstances of Toby’s assignment to perform electrical work.

As for Toby’s family, they are continuing their search for accountability.

“We lost the future with him and it was unnecessary… and I don’t want it to happen to other families,” said Neil Williams.

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: September 26, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: September 26, 2019 08:35 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side
Advocates noticing more homeless people on Albuquerque's West Side
Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
Bus driver brawls with a passenger who hit a woman
Bus driver brawls with a passenger who hit a woman
Police seek help to identify teens who allegedly robbed man, ran him over
Police seek help to identify teens who allegedly robbed man, ran him over
Advertisement



Months after legislative approval, CYFD task force still not formed
Months after legislative approval, CYFD task force still not formed
4 Investigates: City of Santa Fe hit with safety violations following employee death
4 Investigates: City of Santa Fe hit with safety violations following employee death
Two business owners having very different experiences in Nob Hill
Two business owners having very different experiences in Nob Hill
Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case
Expensive fish stolen from pond at Santa Fe business
Expensive fish stolen from pond at Santa Fe business