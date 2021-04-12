4 Investigates: Farmington man accused in Capitol Riot tells his side of the story

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: "What do you have to say in response to those accusations?"

Witzemann: "I look forward to exonerating myself. The charges are false --- as far elaboration on that, I don't know that there is much more of an elaboration on that. It's just simply not true."

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: "What would you say is your defense as far as the trespassing charge then? I mean you were clearly in the Capitol building at the time when it was a restricted building -- how would you respond to that?"

Witzemann: "I think there's a defense for that. I'd rather not... I'd rather not delve too deeply into that."

In court records, Witzemann claims he's a freelance journalist -- often live-streaming and documenting events and protests for his podcast.

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: "Were you aware at all that there were plans in the works to breach the Capitol?"

Witzemann: "No not at all, not at all. That was the last thing on my mind. I remember when I went there, I actually had a tent because the only thing that I was aware of anyone was planning was possibly, as they say, occupying the Capitol grounds in a form of peaceful protests..."

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: "Did you participate in any sort of protesting?

Witzemann: "No."

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: "Were you armed at all?"

Witzemann: "No."

One question likely to come up in court: whether Witzemann is considered a journalist.

"I seek truth. I speak to sources. I document. I provide commentary. It's everything that a journalist is," said Witzemann.

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: "Do you think it was appropriate to breach the Capitol to try to occupy the Capitol? To storm the Capitol?"

Witzemann: "The problem is, I think there was a lot of crazy people there. I think that people have been done a disservice by their own social media, obviously with the rise of the Q movement. I don't know how to describe a lot of the Q followers that I've encountered, except to say that they were delusional..."

However, when it comes to the violence that erupted on that day, Witzemann is less apologetic.

Witzemann: "I don't think that was appropriate for the day at all. I think it was counterproductive to any sort of peaceful demonstrations that were going on... so no, no it shouldn't have happened."

4 Investigator Nathan O'Neal: "For the countless other people who are facing charges, some for violence in the events of January 6th -- do you believe they should be held accountable ...?

Witzemann: "Yes. 100 percent."