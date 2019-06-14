4 Investigates: Oil boom causing NM hotel rates to skyrocket

They visited Carlsbad Caverns National Park before heading out of the Land of Enchantment.

"It's just marvelous," said Nadim, "We tried to stay in Carlsbad but either, like, things were booked or too expensive and so we decided to stay in El Paso."

Carlsbad is seeing a massive hotel and motel room shortage because of the oil industry boom. Oil companies are buying out rooms for workers, and visitors end up paying the skyrocketing prices for what's left over.

"We went on Google and found the best rates and we ended up staying in Artesia," said Chris Moya who was also visiting Carlsbad Caverns.

A quick check of hotel room rates shows prices ranging between the high $200s to over $400 for a single weeknight in Carlsbad.

Compare that to another hot summer destination: Las Vegas, Nevada. Rates on The Strip are well below that, even at some luxury hotels

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce executive director Robert Defer says the city has a higher than national average hotel occupancy rate, fluctuating in the 80% range. It's a supply and demand issue.

"The prices are probably a little bit higher, or quite a bit higher, than what they were about two years ago. But that's a good thing. That shows that our community is growing," said Defer.

While this may be an inconvenience to some travelers, Defer said this is great news for the state's economy.

Defer says all hope isn't lost though when it comes to finding a place to stay. Room rates tend to go down on the weekend when oil field workers go home.

Some hospitality people KOB 4 spoke with said there are so few rooms available that many camps are popping up all over the city.

"It's a living man, you gotta make a living," said oil worker Raymond Barrientes.

Barrientes comes from south Texas every week and stays at the Stagecoach Inn.

"We gotta work. So hopefully, it's for the long haul," he said.

Help is on the way though. Defer said new hotels are going up in the city and so are new housing developments.

"So at some point this is going to level out, so we expect the prices of the motels to go down a little bit but this will take some time. We're in the growing pains right now," Defer said,

Here are some tips on saving some money if you're heading to that region of the state:

Defer said weekend rates are typically lower because oil workers go home. There are also short-term rentals available on Airbnb and VRBO. Some places were available for under $100 a night. Defer also said they get plenty of day trippers. They come to see the sights and take in what the city has to offer and then drive back home.

