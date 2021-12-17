4 Investigates: Policing at the camp housing Afghan refugees in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 17, 2021 10:40 PM
Created: December 17, 2021 06:02 PM
Thousands of Afghan refugees have been funneling through New Mexico to their new homes in America after the U.S. abruptly ended its longest war in the Middle East.
The effort to quickly set up facilities to help house and process thousands of families was unprecedented.
KOB 4's Ryan Laughlin toured the village at Holloman Air Force Base in November, and since then, he's been working to find out what goes on there when cameras are not rolling.
Click on the video above for a rare look at how the law is enforced in the village.
