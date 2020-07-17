4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order

Los Hermanitos - 2400 West Main Street, Farmington

Los Hermanitos - 3560 East Main Street, Farmington

TJ’s Diner - 119 East Main Street, Farmington

Casey’s Restaurant - 209 West Broadway Street, Hobbs

The Environment Department said the restaurants are operating in violation of state food and safety laws and must cease all operations immediately.

Inspectors also stopped by Jalisco Cafe in Silver City, where they said dine-in services were taking place. However, the restaurant was allowed to remain open after agreeing to stop dine-in services.