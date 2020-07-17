4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 17, 2020 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Environment Department suspended the food service permits of four more restaurants that violated the governor's public health order, which prohibits dine-in service.
The restaurants include:
The Environment Department said the restaurants are operating in violation of state food and safety laws and must cease all operations immediately.
Inspectors also stopped by Jalisco Cafe in Silver City, where they said dine-in services were taking place. However, the restaurant was allowed to remain open after agreeing to stop dine-in services.
The Environment Department said it is pursing further enforcement against Pizza Inn locations in Carlsbad and Hobbs, as well as the Trinity Hotel in Carlsbad, which continue to operate after the state suspended their food service permits for violating the governor's health order.
