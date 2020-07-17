4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order

4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 17, 2020 02:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Environment Department suspended the food service permits of four more restaurants that violated the governor's public health order, which prohibits dine-in service. 

The restaurants include:

Advertisement
  • Los Hermanitos - 2400 West Main Street, Farmington
  • Los Hermanitos - 3560 East Main Street, Farmington
  • TJ’s Diner - 119 East Main Street, Farmington
  • Casey’s Restaurant - 209 West Broadway Street, Hobbs

The Environment Department said the restaurants are operating in violation of state food and safety laws and must cease all operations immediately.

Inspectors also stopped by Jalisco Cafe in Silver City, where they said dine-in services were taking place. However, the restaurant was allowed to remain open after agreeing to stop dine-in services.

The Environment Department said it is pursing further enforcement against Pizza Inn locations in Carlsbad and Hobbs, as well as the Trinity Hotel in Carlsbad, which continue to operate after the state suspended their food service permits for violating the governor's health order.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification
New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Some breweries placing blame on pandemic, not governor, for loss of business
Some breweries placing blame on pandemic, not governor, for loss of business
Former NM governor says Americans not released from Venezuela
Former NM governor says Americans not released from Venezuela
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification
New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths