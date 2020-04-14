4 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 813

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 813 cases of COVID-19 with 28 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 266 cases in New Mexico:
The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for over two weeks. Last weekend, a 57-hour curfew was implemented — in which Navajo Police issued more than 100 citations for violations.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
