4 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 813

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 14, 2020 09:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 813 cases of COVID-19 with 28 confirmed deaths.

The confirmed cases include 266 cases in New Mexico: 

  • Navajo County, AZ: 269
  • Apache County, AZ: 102
  • Coconino County, AZ: 165
  • McKinley County, NM: 138
  • San Juan County, NM: 108
  • Cibola County, NM: 11
  • San Juan County, UT: 11
  • Socorro County, NM: 6
  • Sandoval County, NM: 3 

The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for over two weeks. Last weekend, a 57-hour curfew was implemented — in which Navajo Police issued more than 100 citations for violations. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


