4 New Mexico public schools switch to remote learning due to increase in COVID cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2021 06:43 PM
Created: August 14, 2021 05:57 PM
LOS LUNAS, N.M. - Four public schools in New Mexico will be switching to remote learning because of positive COVID cases.
Los Lunas High School will be going online only for two weeks, from August 16 through August 27.
The district posted that it's doing this voluntarily -- due to an increase in positive COVID cases, and an increase in students and staff needing to quarantine.
There are three schools in southeast New Mexico, including Goddard, and two schools in Carlsbad that are making the switch to remote learning.
The district posted that it's shutting down after it's fourth rapid response due to COVID cases and it'll be closed for a week.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company