4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 14, 2020 04:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Environment Department suspended food service permits from four restaurants that violated the governor public health order, which prohibits dine-in service.
The restaurants include:
The Environment Department said the restaurants provided dine-in services after the governor's public health order went into effect on Monday.
“Last week, 15% of all rapid responses were at restaurants due to an employee testing positive for COVID,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney.
If the restaurants have been ordered to cease all operations. They can correct the violations and request that their permit be reinstated.
