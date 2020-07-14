4 NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order

Pizza Inn - 1210 W. Pierce Street, Carlsbad

Pizza Inn - 1943 N. Grimes, Hobbs

Pizza Inn - 3005 National Parks Highway, Carlsbad

Trinity Hotel - 201 S. Canal, Carlsbad

The Environment Department said the restaurants provided dine-in services after the governor's public health order went into effect on Monday.

“Last week, 15% of all rapid responses were at restaurants due to an employee testing positive for COVID,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney.