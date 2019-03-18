4 runaway teens arrested after armed robbery in New Mexico | KOB 4
4 runaway teens arrested after armed robbery in New Mexico

The Associated Press
March 18, 2019 09:40 PM

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say four teenage runaways have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery west of Santa Rosa and could be involved in crimes in other states.

They say the four teens were arrested Friday night after a traffic stop on Interstate 40.

Police say the juveniles were in a vehicle seen leaving a gas station that was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators are trying to determine if the teens were involved in similar armed robberies in Texas and Colorado.

Police say two boys ages 16 and 17 from Columbus, Nebraska, are facing charges of aggravated armed robbery.

They say a 16-year-old boy from Provo City, Utah, and a 16-year-old girl from Columbus, Nebraska, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated armed robbery

The Associated Press


Created: March 18, 2019 09:40 PM

