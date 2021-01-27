4-year-old leaves UNM Hospital after months-long battle with COVID-19 | KOB 4
4-year-old leaves UNM Hospital after months-long battle with COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 27, 2021 12:56 PM
Created: January 27, 2021 12:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Hospital staff cheered as a four-year-old girl was released after a month's long battle with COVID-19.

Stella spent more than five months in the Pediatric ICU, according to a tweet from UNM Health Sciences. 

The hospital said it wanted to thank the community for donating iPads that allowed Stella to stay connected with her family.

The hospital added that it celebrated Stella's recovery, and the health care workers who work to help patients. 


