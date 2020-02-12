40 years later: Former inmate reflects on infamous prison riot in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M.- It was 36 hours of pure horror. Dozens of inmates were killed and more prison guards were held hostage and tortured.

February marks 40 years since the infamous riot at the New Mexico state prison in Santa Fe. It was one of the deadliest prison riots in the country’s history. The 1980 uprising started when a group of inmates overpowered corrections officers, taking them hostage and stealing their keys.