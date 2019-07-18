45 pedestrian deaths have been reported in NM this year

"It's scary for me because people's lives matter," she said.

In March, KOB's 4 Investigates team brought the deadly history of fatal pedestrian accidents to light.

They focused on the deaths on Coors from 2016 to February 2019.

At least 5 people lost their lives at the intersections of Gun Club Road, Central and Rio Bravo.

Kim Gallegos, the public information officer with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) for district 3, said they're aware of the issue.

In 2018, NMDOT reports that there was a total of 82 pedestrian deaths across New Mexico.

There have been 45 deaths in 2019.

NMDOT is working prevent more deaths.

They're conducting two studies to figure out the problems.

"These studies basically include combing through police reports. In those police reports, we look for things such as what caused the accident. Was it driver inattention? Was it speed? Was it being under the influence?" said Gallegos.

The other study is a traffic-impact analysis.

NMDOT looks at intersection and how many people travel on them.

They're also looking at hot spots like Coors.

Gallegos said the studies are done every year, but they take time to complete.

The two studies are expected to be finished soon, then extra lighting, sidewalks and signage could be added to the needed areas.