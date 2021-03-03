4INV: Gov. spent thousands in food, booze, dry cleaning in 2020 with taxpayer dollars

“When we host visitors from other states or host delegations visiting New Mexico, we want to put our best foot forward and we want to make sure that when there are guests at official receptions, they are treated to some of the many things that we have to offer in New Mexico,” said Rep. Brian Egolf, D- Santa Fe, who is also Speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

But for nine months out of 2020, the Governor’s Mansion was closed to the public and according to the governor’s office, there have been no dignitaries, VIPs or any marketing events to promote New Mexico at the mansion during this pandemic.

How the fund was actually used

Expenditures provided through an Inspection of Public Records Act request reveal $31,782 was spent in total in 2020. Of that, $16,248 was spent on 153 different trips to Santa Fe area grocery stores. Those grocery trips included $550 in alcohol purchases. The governor also used nearly $800 of the fund to pay for dry cleaning and boot/shoe repairs.

In February, the governor stated three months ago she had an idea to purchase liquor for a post-pandemic party at the governor’s mansion. But receipts from April, May and June reveal liquor, beer and wine was purchased long before the governor’s party idea. The expenditures for alcohol are unclear because the governor’s mansion has been closed to the public since March 2020 and there have been no known events.

In February, the governor’s spokesman Tripp Stelnicki stated the food was eaten during meetings between the governor and her inner circle. Stelnicki also stated the governor’s New Mexico State Police Security detail ate the food as well. But after checking with NMSP on policies related to an officer’s conduct inside the mansion, a NMSP spokesman stated through an email, “agents provide their own lunch or purchase food using their own financial accounts unless on travel or per diem." Policy does not allow New Mexico State Police Officers to eat the taxpayer paid food inside the governor's mansion.

Regarding paying for dry cleaning, Stelnicki defended the expenditures.

“That would be an expense, that I would argue, is directly related to her duties as governor-- appearing presentable and representing New Mexico well,” Stelnicki stated. “So yes, the dry cleaning would be for her clothing that is used as part of her appearing virtually.”

Receipts also reveal just before Easter 2020, the fund paid for Easter eggs and a variety of candy along with a payment to a table linen company. Despite how it appears, the Stelnicki stated the governor did not host an Easter party, but instead mansion staff Easter baskets for the governor advocates and colleagues. There is no mention about Easter baskets going to New Mexico’s children.

In February, 4 Investigates revealed this fund was also used to pay to clean rugs after the governor’s new dogs created messes.

When Gov. Lujan Grisham took office, the contingency fund was capped at $72,000. The budget currently being debated in the NM Legislature caps the fund at $96,000, a 25 percent increase. KOB 4 requested an interview with Gov. Lujan Grisham. She denied that request. We also requested permission to film the food storage areas of the governor’s mansion. Since New Mexico’s taxpayers paid for that food, we felt you have a right to see it. The governor denied that request as well.

In an email, her spokesman stated, "Upon review, we would agree that at times more groceries were purchased than necessary. The governor is always appreciative of cost saving measures and is glad this was brought to her attention. Moving forward expenditures through the discretionary fund will be more closely monitored to ensure expenses are only what are most necessary and prudent to the execution of her duties as governor."