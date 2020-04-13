5 additional deaths, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico | KOB 4
5 additional deaths, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

5 additional deaths, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 13, 2020 04:19 PM
Created: April 13, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional deaths in the state from COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. 
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

As of Monday, 31 people died from COVID-19. 

In addition to the deaths reported, the state reported 107 positive COVID-19 tests. 

The latest cases include:

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 48 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 23 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports 73 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 304 of them have recovered. 

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


