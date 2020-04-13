5 additional deaths, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 13, 2020 04:19 PM
Created: April 13, 2020 04:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional deaths in the state from COVID-19.
The latest deaths include:
As of Monday, 31 people died from COVID-19.
In addition to the deaths reported, the state reported 107 positive COVID-19 tests.
The latest cases include:
The state reports 73 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 304 of them have recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
