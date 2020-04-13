5 additional deaths, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

The latest cases include:

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

48 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports 73 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 304 of them have recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).