5 additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 14, 2020 06:10 PM
Created: April 14, 2020 04:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional deaths in the state from COVID-19.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 36.
In addition to the deaths reported, the state reported 62 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 1,407.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The state reports 82 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 340 people have recovered from COVID-19.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company