5 additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

5 additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

5 additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 14, 2020 06:10 PM
Created: April 14, 2020 04:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported five additional deaths in the state from COVID-19.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 36.

In addition to the deaths reported, the state reported 62 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 1,407.

The latest cases include:

  • 9 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 13 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports 82 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 340 people have recovered from COVID-19. 

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico releases new dashboard that provides more info about COVID-19 cases
New Mexico releases new dashboard that provides more info about COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque couple searches for owners of pit bulls who mauled their dog to death
Albuquerque couple searches for owners of pit bulls who mauled their dog to death
4 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 813
4 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 813
Legacy Church sues state after governor includes churches in mass gatherings ban
Legacy Church sues state after governor includes churches in mass gatherings ban
Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19
Albuquerque data company creates maps to identify which communities are at greater risk for COVID-19
Advertisement


Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
NM Supreme Court blocks request for mail-in primary election
NM Supreme Court blocks request for mail-in primary election
5 additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
5 additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
UNM receives grant from Air Force to create 3D printing hub for PPE
UNM receives grant from Air Force to create 3D printing hub for PPE
ABQ Business First: Small businesses wait for wait on relief loans
ABQ Business First: Small businesses wait for wait on relief loans