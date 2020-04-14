5 additional deaths, 62 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 36.

In addition to the deaths reported, the state reported 62 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 1,407.