5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 921 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 921

5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 921

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 15, 2020 06:34 PM

LBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Wednesday. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 921 cases of COVID-19 with 33 confirmed deaths.

A breakdown of cases: 

Advertisement
  • Navajo County, AZ: 288
  • Apache County, AZ: 121
  • Coconino County, AZ: 189
  • McKinley County, NM: 170
  • San Juan County, NM: 119
  • Cibola County, NM: 12
  • San Juan County, UT: 11
  • Socorro County, NM: 7
  • Sandoval County, NM: 4

The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for over two weeks. Last weekend, a 57-hour curfew was implemented — in which Navajo Police issued more than 100 citations for violations. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he wouldn't rule out another 57-hour curfew to keep his people safe. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
Farmington mayor calls for immediate opening of all businesses at 20% occupancy
80 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, no new deaths
80 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, no new deaths
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Health care workers protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Albuquerque hair stylists offer at-home haircut tips
Albuquerque hair stylists offer at-home haircut tips
Advertisement


NM Public Defender's Office calls for more inmates to be released amid COVID-19 crisis
NM Public Defender's Office calls for more inmates to be released amid COVID-19 crisis
NM Republicans ask governor to give hospitals more flexibility to provide additional services
NM Republicans ask governor to give hospitals more flexibility to provide additional services
80 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, no new deaths
80 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, no new deaths
5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 921
5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 921
Keller details how Albuquerque is protecting homeless during COVID-19 crisis
Keller details how Albuquerque is protecting homeless during COVID-19 crisis