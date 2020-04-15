5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 921

KOB Web Staff
LBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Wednesday. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 921 cases of COVID-19 with 33 confirmed deaths.
A breakdown of cases:
The Navajo Nation has already been on a nightly curfew for over two weeks. Last weekend, a 57-hour curfew was implemented — in which Navajo Police issued more than 100 citations for violations. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said he wouldn't rule out another 57-hour curfew to keep his people safe.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
