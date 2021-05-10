5% of New Mexicans have failed to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on time

So far, 5.2% of New Mexicans who received their first COVID-19 vaccine did not go back for their second shot.

"We track the numbers because there will come a point, probably, depending as federal guidelines evolve on this, as to whether were going to reach a point where people are going to have to start from the beginning," Morgan said.

People can sign up to receive their second dose on the state's vaccination website.

"When you get the first, if you're getting a Pfizer or Moderna dose, that first dose that provides you approximately 50% more protection within two weeks after you've been vaccinated than you had before you received the vaccine at all," Morgan said. "That second shot, the booster shot though is what really gets you into the 90% area. It gets you the full protection."

As of Monday, the state reported 60% of New Mexicans had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will allow the state to fully reopen after 60% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.