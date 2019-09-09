5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert

The FBI said Renezmae was not reported missing for nearly 10 hours.

It's not clear if any charges are pending or if authorities have a suspect. Previously, law enforcement said they arrested a person who may have been connected to the girl's disappearance, but that person had not been charged in the case.

"I can assure you this investigation has not stopped," said James Langenber, who is with the FBI's Albuquerque Division. "We’ll continue to work until we can identify the responsible party for Renezmae.”

Langenber added that they have conducted between 175-200 interviews regarding Renezmae's disappearance.

Authorities did not take questions about the case. They said they wanted Wednesday to be about the mourning of Renezmae.

They offered condolences to Renezmae's family and thanked the community for their help in the search.

“I want to thank all of the law enforcement partners and the Espanola community for coming forward the last couple of days, working with law enforcement, providing tips, and leading us into a direction which assisted us with locating Renezmae," Langenberg said.