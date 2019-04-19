5-year-old girl surprises classmates with Easter baskets

Piper's great-grandmother, Gayle Baker, said Piper had about $80 in her piggy bank for a swing set she always wanted, but chose to use the money for her peers instead.

"She said 'I don't need a swing set. I really want to do that,' so we cashed in her money," Baker said.

With the help of the community, they were able to raise over $400 to buy items for 61 Easter baskets.

Carlsbad Head Start supervisor, Brooke Deleon, says the Easter baskets were given to students most in need from each classroom.

"I just asked the teachers to give me the names of 4 of their students, and they know their families — they know who is most in need," Deleon said.