55 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 191

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 27, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 01:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 55 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 191.
The latest confirmed cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The state says there are 17 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
