55 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 191 | KOB 4
55 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 191

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 27, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 01:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 55 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 191.

The latest confirmed cases include:

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here

The state says there are 17 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

