$5K reward offered for info on New Mexico church arson

The Associated Press
July 16, 2019 05:27 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Federal authorities have announced a $5,000 reward for information on those responsible for a church fire in New Mexico.

Investigators suspect arson was the cause of a June 1 fire that damaged a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Farmington Mormon church was built in the 1950s and is currently being reconstructed.

Investigators say the fire caused extensive smoke damage to the lobby, but fire doors prevented further damage to the building.

Church representatives say operations have been relocated off-site and there are plans to proceed with an annual celebration at the end of the month.

Authorities say people can direct tips to the San Juan County Crime Stoppers or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
    

Updated: July 16, 2019 05:27 PM
Created: July 16, 2019 02:35 PM

