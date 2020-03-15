6 injured on malfunctioning carnival ride in SE NM | KOB 4
6 injured on malfunctioning carnival ride in SE NM

Faith Egbuonu
Created: March 15, 2020 12:39 AM

HAGERMAN, N.M.- Six people were injured when a carnival ride malfunctioned in Hagerman Saturday night.

According, to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, those injured, who include children, were taken to a hospital in Roswell for treatment.

The severity of their injuries have not been released.

The agency that oversees carnival ride accidents is expected to pick up the investigation Sunday morning.


