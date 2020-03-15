6 injured on malfunctioning carnival ride in SE NM

Faith Egbuonu
Created: March 15, 2020 12:39 AM
HAGERMAN, N.M.- Six people were injured when a carnival ride malfunctioned in Hagerman Saturday night.
According, to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, those injured, who include children, were taken to a hospital in Roswell for treatment.
The severity of their injuries have not been released.
The agency that oversees carnival ride accidents is expected to pick up the investigation Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company